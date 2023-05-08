Family of Taravella High student accused of making school threat say it was out of character for her

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Taravella High School student accused of making school threats will be on house arrest after posting bond.

According to police, Catrina Petit, 18, used another student's name and computer access to post a threat online saying in part: "Friday, I will make history as the top school slaughter."

The post went viral and sparked panic in several school districts in the state, including Broward and Miami-Dade.

During the course of the investigation, police say Petit admitted to the crime. She is facing 19 charges. They include three counts of intimidation to write or send a threat to kill or injure, one count of a false report of a weapon of mass destruction, and 15 counts of interfering with school administration functions.

Her bond was set at $80,000. In addition to house arrest, she will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and she will not be allowed to use her phone or computer.

During her bond hearing, Petit's sister and her pastor said what she did was not in her character.

"She is one of the most respectful, humble, polite, submissive, and thoughtful young women that I ever met in my 30 years of ministry," said Pastor Aurilus Desmornes of the Bethesda House of Blessings.

Petit is expected to be released from the North Broward Bureau Detention Center in Pompano Beach sometime on Monday.