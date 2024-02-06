Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of teen in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH - Bryan Fonseca, 19, was always the life of the party. He was charismatic and made friends easily.

"He was a nice happy kid," remembers his father Joseph Fonseca, who lives in Coral Springs where Bryan grew up.

"I think he was in a bad place at the wrong time. That shouldn't have happened to him."

On January 12th, Bryan Fonseca drove a rented black Mercedes into the Heritage Circle Condominium community off Military Trail in Deerfield Beach.

BSO detectives say at 7 p.m. he met two men in the back parking lot. They talked briefly and then one of the men shot Fonseca through the neck.

Who shot Bryan Fonseca? BSO

He was rushed to Broward Health North, where he spent three weeks in a coma. His family made the difficult decision last week to remove him from life support. His organs were donated

"We were best friends forever," says Jennyfer Fonseca, his older sister.

She spoke to her brother hours before the shooting. "I talked to him at 3 p.m. and we were supposed to go to lunch. He texted me he had to fix something," she says.

But no one is sure what that meant and the family was stunned when they learned Bryan had been shot.

Detectives have been investigating the case but need the public's help to find Fonseca's killers.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest.

At the Fonseca home, there will always be an empty space with Bryan gone.

"I want to know why they did this. It broke my heart," says Joseph Fonseca.

"I want Justice. it's not right they should be walking around as if they didn't do anything," said his sister.

If you have any information call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.