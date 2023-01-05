Family lost everything in Florida City house fire

MIAMI - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire erupted in a Florida City home.

"We lost everything. The only we have is us," said Justin, who didn't want his last name used.

Justin, who rents the house, said the fire started in his mother-in-law's room and he thinks it was because of her oxygen tank.

"One of them (child) came out and said 'dad something is on fire'. I ran in there and looked at it, it was small," he said.

Justin said the next thing he knew that small fire, within seconds of him trying to get a bucket of water to put it out, became huge and out of control.

"My first instinct was to grab my mother-in-law and then grab the children. I didn't care about the valuables," he said.

Justin saved his six children, one to 14 in age.

"Three and three. Three boys and three girls. And actually one on the way, another girl. That makes it all the more heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking," he said.

He also saved his pregnant wife and his mother-in-law. The latter was taken to the hospital and given oxygen, Justin said she's fine.

Sadly, two of the family's pets died. The rest will receive assistance from the county's Animal Services while the family tries to piece together what's next.

"Work so hard and everything is gone so fast, I'm trying to stay strong," said Justin.