Family in disbelief after man reportedly killed his mother, injured two others, in Hialeah

HIALEAH - A family is questioning how things turned so quickly after a son reportedly stabbed his mother, sister, and grandmother before Hialeah police fatally shot him Wednesday morning.

According to police, they received a call around 4:30 a.m. concerning a domestic disturbance at a home at W 42nd Place and W 5th Court.

When officers arrived, they were met by a woman, who had been stabbed, outside of the home. Inside they found two other women with stab wounds and an armed man.

Family members have identified the man as Alex Gonzalez. The injured women were his sister Amanda, his mother Madelyne, and his grandmother Rosa, according to his family.

Police said Gonzalez had stabbed all three.

"As officers were rendering aid to the victims, there was a confrontation between officers and the armed suspect, where officers were forced to discharge their weapons," said Hialeah police Lieutenant Eddie Rodriguez in a statement.

Gonzalez was killed. His sister Amanda and his grandmother Rosa were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His mother Madelyne did not survive. Amanda turns 18 this week, but instead of celebrating she's mourning the loss of her mother and preparing for another surgery.

Family members are in disbelief.

"Just why, why? As many questions as everyone has, I have the same questions," said Amanda's cousin Alexandra Morales. "It's just so crazy and I really hope the best for her. We were really close when we were younger. I pray for the best for her."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting, as per the Hialeah police department's protocol.

