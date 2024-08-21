Watch CBS News
Police swarm Hialeah home, shots fired by officers

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

HIALEAH - Gunfire erupted when Hialeah police swarmed a home early Wednesday morning.

Video shows what appears to be officers shooting at someone inside the house at W 42nd Place and W 5th Court.

Several people were taken out of the home. At least two were put on stretchers, loaded into ambulances, and taken to an area hospital. A woman walked out of the house on her own.

A man, believed to be the person the officer shot at, was carried out of the home.

Police have not revealed what led to the shooting. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

