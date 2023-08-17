Watch CBS News
Fallen Miami-Dade police officer Cesar 'Echy' Echaverry honored with back to school supply drive

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Officers and workers with the Miami-Dade Police Department on Thursday gathered to honor a beloved colleague who died in the line of duty one year ago.

The group gathered as part of a memorial event for fallen Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry in which they provided back to school supplies to children in need located throughout the county.

Plans are underway to send supplies to Nicaragua, the country where Echy was born. His parents also participated in a day of remembrance in Echaverry's home country to coincide with the event in Miami-Dade.  

"We know this year was difficult," said Chris Carruthers, an investigative services assistant director. "Echy's values of service and bravery have been recognized throughout the year. Ultimately, his name has been engraved on the Walls of Honor in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C."  

Echaverry died following a shootout with a suspected armed robber in 2022.

Following the memorial event, the police officers scooped up backpacks and loaded them into their vehicles to deliver to school children throughout Miami-Dade.

The event was done to continue Echy's mission to give back to the community.

"These are the men and women who take the oath," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during the event. "Echy lost his life trying to save others."

