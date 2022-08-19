Watch CBS News
Local News

Falcon Cover Middle placed on lockdown due to 'possible gun on campus'

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Falcon Cove Middle School was placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon. 

Authorities said the lockdown was due to a report of a possible weapon on campus

"All students and staff are safe. The principal has communicated to the school families that dismissal is delayed until they receive the all-clear from law enforcement," an official with Broward County Public Schools said. 

No other details were immediately available. 

The school is located in the 4200 block of Bonaventure Blvd.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 4:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.