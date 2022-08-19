Falcon Cover Middle placed on lockdown due to 'possible gun on campus'

MIAMI - Falcon Cove Middle School was placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the lockdown was due to a report of a possible weapon on campus

"All students and staff are safe. The principal has communicated to the school families that dismissal is delayed until they receive the all-clear from law enforcement," an official with Broward County Public Schools said.

No other details were immediately available.

The school is located in the 4200 block of Bonaventure Blvd.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.