Facing South Florida for July 16: Investigating State Rep. Fabian Basabe

Jim devotes the entire half hour of Facing to a closer look at allegations of misconduct involving State Representative Fabian Basabe, which includes the recent sexual harassment lawsuit filed on behalf of two of his staffers, a legislative aide and a former intern. Along with the Miami Herald, Jim was the first to report that news, news that followed months of a joint investigation of the republican Basabe, whose district stretches from Miami Beach to Aventura. The program includes numerous one-on-one interviews between Jim and Representative Basabe. The program also shines a light on Representative Basabe's background and how he won his election in 2022. And it examines what happens next amid calls for Representative Basabe to resign.

Jim DeFede Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."