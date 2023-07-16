Facing South Florida for July 16: Investigating State Rep. Fabian Basabe
Jim devotes the entire half hour of Facing to a closer look at allegations of misconduct involving State Representative Fabian Basabe, which includes the recent sexual harassment lawsuit filed on behalf of two of his staffers, a legislative aide and a former intern. Along with the Miami Herald, Jim was the first to report that news, news that followed months of a joint investigation of the republican Basabe, whose district stretches from Miami Beach to Aventura. The program includes numerous one-on-one interviews between Jim and Representative Basabe. The program also shines a light on Representative Basabe's background and how he won his election in 2022. And it examines what happens next amid calls for Representative Basabe to resign.
