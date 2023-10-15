Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for Oct. 15: Israel at War

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede devotes the entire half hour to the war underway in Israel.

His first guest is Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the Consul General of Israel. His children are fighting in the war and he has lost family members.

Jim's other guest is Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz, who represents one of the most Jewish districts in the country. In addition to talking about the war, Jim and the congressman discuss the failure of Republicans to pick a House speaker during a crisis.

