Facing South Florida: The Republican Party of Florida's New Chair

Facing South Florida: The Republican Party of Florida's New Chair

Facing South Florida: The Republican Party of Florida's New Chair

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with the new chairman Evan Power on various topics, among them including the past week's primary results, former President Donald Trump's impact on state politics, and Florida's change from being a swing state to becoming a red state.

Guests: Evan Power/Chair, Republican Party of Florida