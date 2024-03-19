Donald Trump wins Florida's Republican primary

MIAMI - Former President Donald Trump won Florida's Republican primary on Tuesday. Republican voters were the only ones who were able to cast their ballots. Florida Democrats canceled their primary and awarded all 224 of their delegates to President Joe Biden.

Trump, a Florida voter, cast his ballot at a recreation center in Palm Beach and told reporters, "I voted for Donald Trump."

What's on the ballot for the Florida primary election?

Tuesday's election is Florida's first primary election of the 2024 campaign.

Which Republican candidates are on the Florida primary ballot?

On the Republican ballot, which was certified on December 19th, 2023, former President Donald Trump appeared along with six other candidates, all of whom have already dropped out of the race:

Niky Haley, former UN Ambassador

Ron DeSantis, Florida governor

Chris Christie, former NJ governor

Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas governor

Vivek Ramaswamy, entrepreneur and politician

Ryan L. Binkley, pastor, businessman and politician

The former president steamrolled through the early nominating contests, winning all but two of the primaries in his path. Haley, the last Republican to square off against Trump before dropping out the day after Super Tuesday, only won two GOP primaries, in Vermont and Washington, D.C.

Trump will be the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee after his win in Washington on March 12th, amassing the 1,125 delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination. He also won the day in the Georgia and Mississippi primaries.

After Tuesday's election, "designated political party delegates from Florida meet at their respective party's national conventions to formally nominate the preferred party nominee based on party rules. These national conventions are typically held in July or August. The party then submits to the State the names of the presidential candidate who will represent the party on the General Election ballot in November," according to the Florida Division of Elections.