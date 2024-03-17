Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for March 17: Legislative Mental Health

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Legislative Mental Health
Facing South Florida: Legislative Mental Health 10:24

MIAMI — After ignoring the issue for years, the Florida legislature began to address the mental health crisis in the criminal justice system in its 2024 session. This is an issue we have been focusing on here at CBS News Miami, and following Jim DeFede's 2023 documentary "Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy", there was a renewed sense of urgency among lawmakers.

With his guests, Judge Steve Leifman and Tristin's mom Cindee, the three discuss what the legislature accomplished and what still needs to be tackled in 2025.

Guests: Cindee Murphy/Tristin's Mom

             Judge Steve Leifman/Associate Administrative Judge of the Miami-Dade County Court

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on March 17, 2024 / 12:24 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.