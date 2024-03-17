Facing South Florida: Legislative Mental Health After ignoring the issue for years, the Florida legislature began to address the mental health crisis in the criminal justice system in its 2024 session. This is an issue we have been focusing on here at CBS News Miami, and following Jim DeFede’s 2023 documentary “Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy”, there was a renewed sense of urgency among lawmakers. With his guests, Judge Steve Leifman and Tristin’s mom Cindee, the three discuss what the legislature accomplished and what still needs to be tackled in 2025. Guests: Cindee Murphy/Tristin’s Mom Judge Steve Leifman/Associate Administrative Judge of the Miami-Dade County Court