Facing South Florida for March 10: One-on-One with Brent Urbanik

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Brent Urbanik
MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with the president of the Miami-Dade Education Coalition, a group trying to replace the teachers union in Miami-Dade County.

The United Teachers of Dade is facing a challenge to its existence because it failed to meet the 60% threshold of dues-paying members. The Republican-controlled Florida legislature raised that threshold from 50% to weaken and undermine unions statewide.

Guest: Brent Urbanik/Pres., Miami-Dade Education Coalition

