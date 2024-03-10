Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Brent Urbanik CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with the president of the Miami-Dade Education Coalition, a group trying to replace the teachers union in Miami-Dade County. The United Teachers of Dade is facing a challenge to its existence because it failed to meet the 60 percent threshold of dues-paying members. The republican-controlled Florida legislature raised that threshold from 50 percent to weaken and undermine unions statewide. Guest: Brent Urbanik/Pres., Miami-Dade Education Coalition