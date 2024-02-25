Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for Feb. 25: 2024 Legislative Session

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: 2024 Legislative Session
Facing South Florida: 2024 Legislative Session 23:55

MIAMI — As the Florida legislative session heads into its final two weeks, we have seen fewer culture war battles this year. Bills to do an outright abortion ban, protect Confederate monuments, and make it illegal to use a person's preferred pronouns all went nowhere.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede speaks to the incoming Senate President, Republican Ben Albritton, and the incoming minority leader, Democratic Stater Senator Jason Pizzo, about the legislature moving away from those divisive issues and why that might be happening.

Guests: Incoming Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo/(D) Miami-Dade County

             Incoming Senate President Ben Albritton/(R) Lee County

