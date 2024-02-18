Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for Feb. 18: Janitorial Strike Threat

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Janitorial Strike Threat
Facing South Florida: Janitorial Strike Threat 12:12

MIAMI — Next week, more than 1,500 of South Florida's janitorial workforce will be voting on whether to give their union the right to call a strike if a new contract can't be negotiated. They are asking for things many workers take for granted - a decent hourly wage, sick days, paid time off, etc.

In the past, we have seen custodial workers here go on hunger strikes to be treated fairly, as well as pickets and protests at downtown office buildings — all to raise their meager pay. We have seen some improvement but much more needs to be done.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to one of the local janitorial workers and the woman who leads their union.

Guests: Helene O'Brien/District Director, 32BJ SEIU Florida
             Heidi Moreno/Janitorial Worker

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on February 18, 2024 / 12:49 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.