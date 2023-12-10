Facing South Florida for Dec. 10: Florida Condo Owners

MIAMI — The week after Facing South Florida devoted an entire half hour to the state's homeowner association crisis, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede focuses on the issues with condo boards — particularly, the new requirement by the state for condo owners to increase funds to make necessary repairs.

This became a front-and-center concern in light of the Surfside building collapse in 2021. Jim talks to State Senator Jennifer Bradley who is sponsoring this year's reform bill.

Guest: State Sen. Jennifer Bradley/(R) 6TH District