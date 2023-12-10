Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for Dec. 10: Florida Condo Owners

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida for Dec. 10: Florida Condo Owners
Facing South Florida for Dec. 10: Florida Condo Owners 05:29

MIAMI — The week after Facing South Florida devoted an entire half hour to the state's homeowner association crisis, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede focuses on the issues with condo boards — particularly, the new requirement by the state for condo owners to increase funds to make necessary repairs.

This became a front-and-center concern in light of the Surfside building collapse in 2021. Jim talks to State Senator Jennifer Bradley who is sponsoring this year's reform bill.

Guest: State Sen. Jennifer Bradley/(R) 6TH District

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on December 10, 2023 / 1:01 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.