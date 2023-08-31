Expert: Be prepared for busy highways, airways this holiday weekend

MIAMI - We are heading into a holiday weekend, and that means preparing for busy roads and airports.

AAA data shows that compared to last year, domestic travel is up 4%, and international travel is up 44%.

Whatever your reason to travel this holiday weekend, Chairman of Forest Travel David Mandel has some advice for you.

"I would advise all passengers that arrive to go straight to your gate regardless to see what is the momentum at the gate," Mandel said. "Many, many times, especially out of Miami, where there's a hub for American, you're going to see that a lot of gate changes."

Mandel said that travelers do have rights if their flights are canceled or delayed.

"If it is a weather delay, the airline is not liable," he said. "If it's mechanical or it's due to the airline or crew issues, which are very common today, this is where the airline can step up and should step up to be able to help that passenger with an overnight if needed, or accommodations on future flights."

On top of any normal delays or cancellations, 99.47% of American Airlines flight attendants represented by a labor union voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday, according to APFA that covers more than 26,000 flight attendants at the carrier.

"We have new hire flight attendants that are forced to sleep in their cars because their wages are so low, and they're struggling to live paycheck to paycheck," Paul Hartshorn with the APFA said.

Hartshorn said he hopes it won't get to that point, but it could impact travel by the fall.

If travel plans are in your future, Mark Jenkins with AAA said to book as soon as possible.

"Because the longer you wait, the more expensive tickets get," Jenkins said, "and you also reduce your chances of getting the flight you want."

Jenkins said to keep a close eye on the status of your flights so you can contact your airline immediately.

