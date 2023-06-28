Expert: Be aware of excessive heat dangers

MIAMI – Extreme heat causes the body to work overtime to maintain its normal temperature. It's only the second official week of summer and feels like temperatures are over 100 degrees.

On Tuesday, at Miami International Airport, temperatures reached 95 degrees with a heat index of 105. That's a trend being noticed early this summer and there are places that tend to get hotter than others.

Jane Gilbert, Chief Heat Officer for Miami Dade County explains that heat islands are areas where there's less tree cover and more infrastructure and pavement. In those heat islands, temperatures can reach up to 5-10 degrees hotter than areas with tree cover.

In heat islands the concrete traps the heat and releases it slowly.

In cities like Fort Lauderdale, the length of the hot season is impacted by heat islands.

The city cites a study done by Florida International Florida Climate Center that shows in the state of Florida, the hot season lasts one to three weeks longer. In Fort Lauderdale specifically, they say their hot season ends closer to December now.

"Many people don't know by excessive heat is the number one killer over any natural disaster. More than hurricanes, storm surge, flooding, more than forest fires, tornados," said Gilbert.

Excessive heat brings danger and because of that, Miami-Dade County hired a Chief Heat Officer. The county has launched a heat season campaign teaching people how to prepare for the excessive heat, cool homes affordably and more.

The four things the county says to keep in mind are to stay cool and hydrated, check on your people, and stay informed.

As for the warning signs for heat illnesses, you want to watch out for:

- Heavy sweating

- Clammy skin

- Fatigue

- Headache

- Nausea

Those signs can detect serious illnesses before they happen, like heat stroke, heat rash, and even death.

According to research, Gilbert cites those who are low-income, people who work outside, those that live in heat islands, and families with children, are at higher risk.

The elderly, people with preexisting health conditions, pregnant people, and pets are at a higher risk too.

Gilbert says climate change and changes to our urban development are why we're seeing excessive heat.