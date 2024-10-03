Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Opa-locka assistant police chief speaks out post-filing whistleblower complaint

By Chelsea Jones

/ CBS Miami

Former Opa-locka asst. police chief files whistleblower complaint against city manager, police chief
Former Opa-locka asst. police chief files whistleblower complaint against city manager, police chief 03:22

OPA LOCKA - Former Opa-locka Assistant Police Chief Robin Starks is speaking out after filing a whistleblower complaint against the city manager and police chief citing malfeasance and misconduct.

In the complaint, Starks accuses City Manager Darvin Williams and Police Chief Kenneth Ottley of improperly targeting individuals, misusing funds and interfering with police investigations. The complaint was sent to the City Commission, Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, and the county's Commission on Ethics.

Two days after filing the complaint, Starks received an email from Chief Ottley notifying her of her immediate demotion to the Code Enforcement Department.

"To be subjected to this type of abuse, it's affected me. It's affected me mentally, it's affected me physically, emotionally. I mean, my mom calls me at least six times a day just to make sure I'm okay," said Starks.

In 2023, Starks filed a similar complaint against the Miami Gardens Police Department. When asked why people should believe her, she stated that the two incidents are separate. 

"I'm the type of person that stands up for what is right. I believe in treating everyone with respect, but if something's wrong, it's wrong," she said.

Starks is currently under investigation by the city. Her attorney, Michael Pizzi, requested clarification on the investigation in an email on September 9th. 

Starks filed her whistleblower complaint a week later, on September 16th. While she acknowledged knowing about the investigation prior to filing the complaint, she maintains that she acted legitimately in her role as assistant police chief.

CBS News Miami reached out to the city manager and police chief for comment, but they have not responded.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.