Ex-Opa-locka assistant police chief speaks out post-filing whistleblower complaint

OPA LOCKA - Former Opa-locka Assistant Police Chief Robin Starks is speaking out after filing a whistleblower complaint against the city manager and police chief citing malfeasance and misconduct.

In the complaint, Starks accuses City Manager Darvin Williams and Police Chief Kenneth Ottley of improperly targeting individuals, misusing funds and interfering with police investigations. The complaint was sent to the City Commission, Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, and the county's Commission on Ethics.

Two days after filing the complaint, Starks received an email from Chief Ottley notifying her of her immediate demotion to the Code Enforcement Department.

"To be subjected to this type of abuse, it's affected me. It's affected me mentally, it's affected me physically, emotionally. I mean, my mom calls me at least six times a day just to make sure I'm okay," said Starks.

In 2023, Starks filed a similar complaint against the Miami Gardens Police Department. When asked why people should believe her, she stated that the two incidents are separate.

"I'm the type of person that stands up for what is right. I believe in treating everyone with respect, but if something's wrong, it's wrong," she said.

Starks is currently under investigation by the city. Her attorney, Michael Pizzi, requested clarification on the investigation in an email on September 9th.

Starks filed her whistleblower complaint a week later, on September 16th. While she acknowledged knowing about the investigation prior to filing the complaint, she maintains that she acted legitimately in her role as assistant police chief.

CBS News Miami reached out to the city manager and police chief for comment, but they have not responded.