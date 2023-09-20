Ex-Miami Gardens police major claims she was fired for blowing whistle on bad behavior

Ex-Miami Gardens police major claims she was fired for blowing whistle on bad behavior

Ex-Miami Gardens police major claims she was fired for blowing whistle on bad behavior

MIAMI - A former Miami Gardens police major has filed a lawsuit against the city and its police chief.

Former Major Dr. Robin Starks, 57, who has a doctorate in education, claimed she was fired for blowing the whistle on bad behavior.

Starks is seeking more than $2 million in damages.

"Based on what took place, something has to be done about it," Starks said.

She claims Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt took issue with Starks' criticism about what the former officer considered inadequate officer training on dealing with diverse communities. Starks said she also complained about malfeasance.

In June, Starks complained about the handling of a traffic case, according to the lawsuit. Soon after, the chief took away Starks' badge, gun and job.

"I went through a moment in my life that I've never experienced and never would have even though that I would have had to endure," Starks said.

The Miami Gardens Police Department told CBS News Miami that "the department nor the city can comment on pending litigation."

Starks seeks full reinstatement, back pay, and benefits.

"We also want to make sure that this never happens again to anybody else and that (the city and police department) conduct themselves with honesty and integrity and not fire whistleblowers, not fire people trying to make the department better," Michael Pizzi, Starks' attorney said.