Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Army officer from Cooper City headed to prison for possessing child porn

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Federal officials said a former US Army lieutenant colonel was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography, after pleading guilty in December 2023.

Prosecutors said that on March 10, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Cooper City home of Edgar Ali Cerda, 49. 

They said an examination of Cerda's electronic devices revealed multiple images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of children under 12 years of age, with one victim as young as two years old. 

"Evidence also revealed that Cerda shared images within a group chat." Cerda was subsequently arrested at his home.

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio-Maldonado-002.jpg

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 3:28 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.