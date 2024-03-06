Ex-Army officer from Cooper City headed to prison for possessing child porn

MIAMI - Federal officials said a former US Army lieutenant colonel was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography, after pleading guilty in December 2023.

Prosecutors said that on March 10, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Cooper City home of Edgar Ali Cerda, 49.

They said an examination of Cerda's electronic devices revealed multiple images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of children under 12 years of age, with one victim as young as two years old.

"Evidence also revealed that Cerda shared images within a group chat." Cerda was subsequently arrested at his home.

