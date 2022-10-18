Future uncertain for Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright heard praise and criticism on her evaluation during a special school board meeting Tuesday afternoon, but her future is uncertain.

Dr. Cartwright was named interim superintendent in August 2021 and hired for the permanent job in February 2022.

But the board that hired her to lead the nation's 6th largest school district is no longer in place.

Governor Ron De Santis replaced four Broward school board members in August 2022 after a scathing grand jury report found mismanagement of a bond issue that was to be used for school safety and building improvements

A fifth board member, Dan Foganholi was appointed to replace Dr. Rosalind Osgood who is now a Florida state senator

At issue during Tuesday's special board meeting was a recent evaluation that board members were tasked with doing on the superintendent.

During public comment, a number of parents and community activists expressed disappointment in Dr. Cartwright's leadership abilities.

Parent Kimberly Mohorne whose son attends Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach says she was dismayed that last school year there were insufficient math teachers.

She says she brought it to the attention of the superintendent and nothing was done and as a result the students suffered in their math education.

"We've heard it before there is a lack of transparency and leadership," said school board member Daniel Foganholi.

School board chair Torey Alston made a motion to reject the evaluation process. It passed 5 to 4 with school board members Lori Alhadeff, Debra Hixon, Sarah Leonardi and Nora Rupert voting 'no.'

The interim attorney told the board that any action on the superintendent's contract would have to be formally presented and voted on at a later meeting.