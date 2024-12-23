Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hosts 5K to benefit Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Heat Charitable Fund

MIAMI - Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is inviting the community to join him this Sunday for the inaugural "Coach Spo's 5K," an event aimed at giving back during the holiday season.

The 5K will take place at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Schenley Park and will feature live music, food trucks, a kid's fun zone, and opportunities to win Heat merchandise and other surprises.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Nicklaus Children's Hospital and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.

The cause holds special meaning for Spoelstra, whose son was treated for cancer at Nicklaus Children's in 2022.

"This is something that is dear to our family's heart," Spoelstra said.

"Something that I've wanted to do the last couple of years. This year, we said we are going to do it. We worked with the Miami Heat Foundation to partner with the children's hospital. They are angels from heaven there. It's an inspiring place," he added.

The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages, with a focus on supporting the hospital and its mission to care for children and families in need.