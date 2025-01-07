Watch CBS News
Local News

Enrique Tarrio's mom says son has been made scapegoat of Jan. 6 events, pleads for Trump pardon

By Najahe Sherman

/ CBS Miami

Enrique Tarrio's mom says son has been made scapegoat of Jan. 6 events, pleads for Trump pardon
Enrique Tarrio's mom says son has been made scapegoat of Jan. 6 events, pleads for Trump pardon 02:58

MIAMI - The mother of Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys convicted for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, is calling on President-elect Donald Trump to pardon her son.

Enrique-Tarrio.jpg
In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore.  AP Photo

Zuny Duarte told CBS News Miami that she believes Tarrio, a Miami native, has been made a scapegoat for the events of January 6, 2021.

"I don't think anyone who is realistic doubts that the government is using his face, his organization, and his position as chairman of the Proud Boys," Duarte said.

Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his involvement in planning the attack on the Capitol. Though he was not physically present that day, prosecutors argued that Tarrio organized the assault from outside Washington, D.C. In September 2023, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the longest term given to any January 6 defendant.

President-elect Trump has vowed to grant clemency to some supporters charged in connection with the riot but has not clarified how many of the more than 1,580 individuals charged might be pardoned.

Tarrio's family made their plea public in a letter addressed to Trump and released on Monday, January 6.

"We thought it was a good idea to make the letter public on the anniversary of the Capitol attack, asking President Trump to please pardon my son, Enrique Tarrio," Duarte said.

During an interview with CBS News Miami, Duarte expressed confidence in Trump's promise.

"As a mother, I am extremely confident, and as an American citizen, I am extremely confident that President Trump will keep his word," she said.

During the interview, Tarrio called his mother from prison in Louisiana. When CBS Miami asked if he would lose faith in Trump should a pardon not come, Duarte relayed her son's response.

"He never loses faith in Trump. That's his candidate and his president," Duarte said.

The Trump transition team has not yet commented on Tarrio's request. 

Trump has said he plans to issue pardons shortly after being sworn into office on January 20.

Najahe Sherman
najahe-sherman-web.jpg

Najahe Sherman is an award-winning and Emmy-nominated news anchor for CBS News Miami. Najahe anchors CBS Miami News at Noon, the CBS News Miami 4 p.m. QuickCast, and CBS News Miami evening news at 5:30 p.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.