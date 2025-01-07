Enrique Tarrio's mom says son has been made scapegoat of Jan. 6 events, pleads for Trump pardon

MIAMI - The mother of Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys convicted for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, is calling on President-elect Donald Trump to pardon her son.

In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore. AP Photo

Zuny Duarte told CBS News Miami that she believes Tarrio, a Miami native, has been made a scapegoat for the events of January 6, 2021.

"I don't think anyone who is realistic doubts that the government is using his face, his organization, and his position as chairman of the Proud Boys," Duarte said.

Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his involvement in planning the attack on the Capitol. Though he was not physically present that day, prosecutors argued that Tarrio organized the assault from outside Washington, D.C. In September 2023, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the longest term given to any January 6 defendant.

President-elect Trump has vowed to grant clemency to some supporters charged in connection with the riot but has not clarified how many of the more than 1,580 individuals charged might be pardoned.

Tarrio's family made their plea public in a letter addressed to Trump and released on Monday, January 6.

"We thought it was a good idea to make the letter public on the anniversary of the Capitol attack, asking President Trump to please pardon my son, Enrique Tarrio," Duarte said.

During an interview with CBS News Miami, Duarte expressed confidence in Trump's promise.

"As a mother, I am extremely confident, and as an American citizen, I am extremely confident that President Trump will keep his word," she said.

During the interview, Tarrio called his mother from prison in Louisiana. When CBS Miami asked if he would lose faith in Trump should a pardon not come, Duarte relayed her son's response.

"He never loses faith in Trump. That's his candidate and his president," Duarte said.

The Trump transition team has not yet commented on Tarrio's request.

Trump has said he plans to issue pardons shortly after being sworn into office on January 20.