Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly woman shot in NE Miami-Dade, suspect at large

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - An argument between a man and a woman at a storage facility in NE Miami-Dade ended up in the woman getting shot, according to police.

Authorities said the victim is 74 years old and the suspect is in his 20s.

It happened in the area of the 14400 block of W. Dixie Highway.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, who remains at large, is known to the victim. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 4:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.