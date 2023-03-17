Elderly woman shot in NE Miami-Dade, suspect at large

MIAMI - An argument between a man and a woman at a storage facility in NE Miami-Dade ended up in the woman getting shot, according to police.

Authorities said the victim is 74 years old and the suspect is in his 20s.

It happened in the area of the 14400 block of W. Dixie Highway.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, who remains at large, is known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.