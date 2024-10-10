El Taiger, Cuban reggaeton star, dies week after shooting in Miami

MIAMI - Cuban reggaeton artist Jose Manuel Carbajal Zadivar, known professionally as El Taiger, died Thursday afternoon, seven days after he was found shot in the head in Miami.

"During this incredibly difficult time, family, friends and followers came together in prayer, hope and support, seeking a miracle," according to a statement posted on his Instagram page. "To all who offered their prayers, we thank you. Sadly, this afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and has now been reunited with his beloved mother in heaven."

He was in critical condition after he was found shot in the head in Miami last morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a man shot in the head inside a black Mercedes SUV near NW 17th St. 10 Ave.

First responders rushed El Taiger to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was placed on life support.

Before going to the hospital, manager Macel Reinosa told CBS News Miami that there was a person of interest, someone who he said knows the artist and the person allegedly called 9-1-1.

"His family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the medical team at Jackson Memorial Hospital for their tireless efforts, as well as to the millions who offered prayers and tributes during his hospitalization. These last few days have been incredibly difficult for those who loved him, and the support received from around the world has meant a lot," according to the Instagram post.

El Taiger fans are encouraged "to honor his memory by celebrating the joy he brought to so many. Turn up your music, dance and celebrate your life. The Taiger was the feeling of the people, and now we must keep that feeling alive through their music and their legacy," according to the post.

Details about a memorial service will be announced at a later date, the post said.

El Taiger is well-known in the Latin music scene, particularly for his contributions to reggaeton, a genre that blends Caribbean rhythms with urban beats.