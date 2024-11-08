Eighth arrest made in Hammocks HOA fraud probe, prosecutors say

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office has announced the eighth arrest in the years long fraud investigation at The Hammocks.

Jesus Cue, 63, who acted as the controller/accountant for The Hammocks Homeowners Association is facing eight charges including unlawful compensation, racketeering, money laundering and organized scheme to defraud.

According to the State Attorney's Office, from October 31,2018 to November 4, 2022 Cue and his company, Worldwide Business Solution Corporation served as a business and accounting consultant to the Hammocks HOA board. During this 47-month period, Cue reportedly received $644,000.00 in vendor payments, an average of $161,000.00 a year.

During the same period, Cue testified in a bankruptcy court proceeding that the Hammocks HOA had no reserve funds and needed to take a $375,000 short-term loan in order to maintain normal operating functions.

The Hammocks, a community in West Kendall, has over 18,000 residents, and prosecutors claimed corrupt homeowners association board members have been profiting off the residents while neglecting upkeep.

Six others were arrested between 2022 and 2023. Two of them, former treasurer Myriam Rodgers and former HOA vice president Monica Ghilardi, pleaded guilty to taking part in the scheme and are cooperating with prosecutors.

A seventh arrest was made in Oct. 2004. Ivan Diez is accused of billing $172,000 worth of work that was allegedly never done.

According to the state attorney's office, several board members had relatives who owned fictional companies whose alleged purpose was to funnel monies from the HOA to friends and relatives under the guise of vendor payments.

Three of those companies, Albri Consulting, LLC, Aya Service and Repair Corp., and Kaissen Technology, LLC., reportedly had Cue's company, Worldwide Business Solution Corp., as their registered agent and received almost $500,000 in vender payments from the HOA.

Dante Chauca, the husband of former HOA board member Ghilardi, told investigators that Gallego allegedly directed Cue to provide a hidden salary to Ghilardi by creating the alleged fictional vender Albri Consulting, according to the state attorney's office.

Chauca also told investigators that Cue did not have his permission to create Albri Consulting in which he was listed as "Manager" in the official State of Florida filings, according to the state attorney's office which added that Chauca was worried about his personal tax liability.

"Those who feel that an HOA's funds are there for the taking have made a grievous error. Today's arrest should make it blatantly clear," said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement.

The people now in charge of The Hammocks say that millions have been returned because of the criminal probe.