Early voting continues for second day in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE - South Florida voters are heading to the polls with the second day of early, in-person voting Tuesday. More than 63,000 voted at Broward and Miami-Dade Counties' sites on Monday.

"This is our right," said Willie Kellom, who voted with his wife Bethat the North Dade Regional Library. "As someone that served in the military we fought for this, and I'm so happy to see the turnout."

His wife said: "If you got an opinion or you got something to say, this is the best place to do it, vote."

At the Hollywood Branch Library the line stretched out the door for a second day.

"Lot of people, I guess they can't wait to vote. I guess they all come early," Neil Novembre said.

Many were coming to vote with a specific issue or candidate in mind.

"I am very enthusiastic about this election, and hope pray that the right person comes in so that we'll be able to live in peace," Madelyn Novembre said.

The first day of early voting brought out more than 36,409 voters in Miami-Dade, which down from 2020 and up from 2016. As of Tuesday afternoon, it hit 64,625.

In Broward 26,647 people cast ballots in person Monday, which is down from 2020 and 2016. By the next day it reached 46,716 in the afternoon.

Statewide by Tuesday afternoon, totals hit 337,035 with 202,036 Republicans, 108,832 Democrats, 58,373 no party affiliation and 7,794 third party. Voter-by-mail was 1,306,641.

"I think this is very, very important for every one of us to knock on doors, to do whatever he have to do, to come out there and cast Your vote, for your voice will be heard," voter Jones Olowoniyi said.

In Miami-Dade and Broward early voting goes until Sunday Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Monroe County, early voting goes until Saturday Nov. 2nd from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday is your last day to request a vote by mail ballot.