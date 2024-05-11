Watch CBS News
Early morning Brickell shooting sent coffee shop customers scrambling

By Nikiya Carrero

CBS Miami

Gunshots sent people running for cover at a Brickell apartment building on Saturday
MIAMI - Gunshots sent people running for cover in Brickell overnight.

Miami police said just after 3 a.m. they received a call about a shooting at the Panorama Tower on Brickell Bay Drive.

Cellphone video captured people at a coffee shop running for cover, chairs and tables falling over as they ran past a refrigerator.

Residents of the Panorama Tower were in disbelief.

"I moved her from Los Angeles. It's been a peaceful move. This is the first time I've heard of any shooting whatsoever," said Jay Wolf.

"I'm shocked, I thought I was living in a very safe building, a very safe neighborhood and people just came in from outside and shot up in a little cafeteria here. When is it gonna stop?" said Wendy Rounds

Police said when officers arrived, they didn't find anyone who was injured but they did see a car leaving the building with bullet holes in its back window. They began to follow the car but terminated their pursuit when they determined no one was injured. 

May 11, 2024

