Early morning Brickell shooting sent coffee shop customers scrambling

MIAMI - Gunshots sent people running for cover in Brickell overnight.

Miami police said just after 3 a.m. they received a call about a shooting at the Panorama Tower on Brickell Bay Drive.

Cellphone video captured people at a coffee shop running for cover, chairs and tables falling over as they ran past a refrigerator.

Residents of the Panorama Tower were in disbelief.

"I moved her from Los Angeles. It's been a peaceful move. This is the first time I've heard of any shooting whatsoever," said Jay Wolf.

"I'm shocked, I thought I was living in a very safe building, a very safe neighborhood and people just came in from outside and shot up in a little cafeteria here. When is it gonna stop?" said Wendy Rounds

Police said when officers arrived, they didn't find anyone who was injured but they did see a car leaving the building with bullet holes in its back window. They began to follow the car but terminated their pursuit when they determined no one was injured.