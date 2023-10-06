Video shows moment police arrest Duane "Keffe D" Davis for murder of Tupac Shakur

The moment Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur was caught on camera by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The video, obtained by CBS affiliate KLAS-TV, shows an officer approach Davis near his Henderson, Las Vegas, home on the morning of Sept. 29.

"Hey, Keffe, Metro Police, come over here," an officer says, as Davis approaches. Davis is then handcuffed. One video shows multiple officers surrounding him.

The officers spoke to Davis casually before placing him in a police car. While being transported to the police department, Davis asked officers why there hadn't been media present at the arrest.

"So why y'all didn't bring the media?" he can be heard asking.

Another clip shows him telling officers that he "ain't worried about it. I ain't did [expletive]," according to KLAS-TV.

Davis has been indicted on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement in the September 1996 shooting that killed hip-hop icon Shakur. The charge can apply to those who aid or abet in a murder, not just the person accused of pulling the trigger, prosecutors said, according to KLAS-TV.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo described Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the hip-hop icon, CBS News previously reported.

Davis has previously described himself as a witness to the murder, writing in his 2019 memoir that he was in the car that Shakur was shot from, and implicating his nephew Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson as one of two people in the back seat where the shots were fired. Anderson was killed two years after the shooting.

Officials said Davis has been known to investigators. His wife's home was raided by police in July, with documents stating that police were looking for items "concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur."

Davis made his first court appearance on Oct. 4. He requested a two-week continuance because his lawyer was not present, and will next appear in court on Oct. 19. Until then, he will be held without bail.