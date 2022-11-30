Dry conditions to start but rain possible Wednesday evening

MIAMI -- South Florida started out dry Wednesday but rain is expected to return, possibly for the evening commute.

A weak cold front expected to arrive in South Florida Thursday. CBS 4

Scattered showers and some storms will be possible during the late afternoon and into the evening with the potential for downpours in spots.

Overnight lows in the upper 70s are expected to climb to the low- to mid-80s.

A gusty breeze develops out of the northeast on Thursday as a weak cold front moves into the region.

The afternoon highs will rise to the low 80s and some passing showers will be possible.

Friday will bring the chance for a few showers but humidity levels will start to drop, and by this weekend it will be more comfortable and less steamy.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be more seasonable in the low 80s.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and mainly dry.