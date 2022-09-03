Watch CBS News
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.  

Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.

Here is what police said about the shooting:

"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."

Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

