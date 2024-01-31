Drastic measures approved in Miami Beach ahead of Spring Break 2024

MIAMI BEACH - Connie Fraley is back In Miami Beach, enjoying picture-perfect weather, leaving the cold of Indianapolis behind.

But you won't catch her here ever during Spring Break. "It's pretty wild. I don't want to be a part of that," she says.

The wild times may be tamed this year.

On Wednesday, Miami Beach commissioners greenlighted big changes for Spring Break 2024.

After last year's violence and disruptions left two people dead and dozens in jail, commissioners approved drastic measures.

"We are shutting the door on Spring Break. It's real. It's true," said Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

During the entire month of March, there will be limited beach entry and security checkpoints. Miami Beach police officers will work 12 hours on and off. They will be joined by Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade police officers.

Higher parking rates will be in effect and the cost of towing your car will double to a whopping $500.

There will be traffic plans for Miami Beach neighborhoods with barriers and closures during the busiest weekends.

DUI checkpoints and license plate readers will be in effect on the causeways which will slow traffic getting onto the beach and if you park on South Beach, it is looking like the daily rate will be $100.

Even with the changes, Connie Fraley isn't enticed to return to Miami Beach in March.

"I will come back, just not then. Let the kids go crazy and I'll come back after that."