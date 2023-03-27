Watch CBS News
Miami Beach commission to consider options to make Spring Break safer next year

By Teri Hornstein

MIAMI - Now that Spring Break has peaked on Miami Beach and is beginning to wind down, the work begins to prevent the mayhem that happened a week ago.

Monday morning the city's commission will meet and on the agenda are several ideas for next year.

They include putting strict security measures in place, including a secured perimeter on Ocean Drive. Another idea is to find a private ticketed event to take place on Ocean Drive during select weekends

Another possibility to be discussed is closing the causeways if certain capacity limits are met.

Another item on the agenda calls for ending Spring Break. That would possibly entail closing businesses early, putting a curfew in place, rolling back alcohol sales, and limiting nonresidential parking during specific weekends of next year.

This all comes after two deadly shootings in a popular area of South Beach a week ago. Commissioners say they just want a safe place for everyone to visit and all options will be considered. 

