Dozens rescued from Miami building fire get shelter at Jose Marti Community Center

MIAMI - Dozens of mostly elderly residents displaced by a massive apartment fire in Miami arrived Monday afternoon at a community center in Little Havana, at least 20 of them were rescued by firefighters.

More than 35, according to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will be allowed to stay at the Jose Marti Community Center while the Red Cross finds them a place to stay.

Twenty of the residents have already been picked up by their families.

A large fire at the Temple Court Apartments complex at 431 NW 3rd Street Monday morning displaced more than 40 residents.

CBS News Miami's cameras were there as the affected residents stepped off trolleys and were greeted by Suarez and other politicians.

Residents had been processed earlier, some of whom were still wearing pajamas and some were carrying their pets.

It's heart wrenching to hear some lost it all but were able to save their pets.

They will be saying at the Jose Marti Community Center, located at 434 SW 3rd Avenue.

CBS News Miami heard from someone who said she received a call from her grandmother saying, "come rescue me, the building is on fire!"