Dozens of South Florida foster kids find forever families on National Adoption Day

FORT LAUDERDALE — Carlisa began fostering kids in 2017.

"Our goal for fostering was always to support reunification with the biological family — if that worked out — and it worked out seven times," she said, "but this time, we became their forever family."

On Saturday, Carlisa and her husband will be forever parents to two beautiful little girls: 20-month-old Aria and 17-month-old Crystal whom they fostered straight from the NICU.

"They're not related biologically, they are now, you know, they're ours," she said, "but now, they are three months apart, and we got two separate calls for them."

Two separate calls to foster, and then a year later, two separate calls to see if they wanted to start the adoption process.

"By evidence of my signature, she is now lawfully your child," the judge said.

Aria and Crystal are two of 24 kids participating in National Adoption Day at the Broward County Courthouse.

"It is a testament to this community and how they care for their abused, abandoned, neglected children," Larry Rein said. "These wonderful parents are absolutely amazing."

Rein is the president of Childnet, which operates the foster care system in Broward County. In the last eight years, he said the foster care system went from having 3,500 kids to 1,400.

"It takes an awful lot," he said. "There's a long-time training, there is also all kinds of classes. There's all kinds of background checks and home studies and things of that sort."

Carlisa said all the work is worth it.

"It's so much bigger than our story," she said. "There's so many other stories out there. There are children that need foster homes. Open your heart, if you feel led to do this. Not every situation leads to adoption. If it does great, but I just want to encourage people to open up their hearts to children who are in need."

Only one of the kids adopted on Saturday was a teenager. The rest were young.

"Teenagers we all know are complex and challenging, but they deserve a permanent home and a loving home," Rein said, "and so we asked for more of us to step up and serve and be foster and adoptive parents to teenagers."

On Friday, more than 20 children in foster care had their adoptions finalized in Miami-Dade County.