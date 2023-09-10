Watch CBS News
Double homicide investigation underway in Southwest Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — Police are currently investigating how two men ended up shot to death in southwest Miami-Dade County Saturday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Police, offiers responded to the area of 10214 SW 175th Street to reports of a shooting around 5:17 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two, unindentified White men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and determined that both men were deceased.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau has took over the investigation and as of Sunday morning, no subjects or additional information has been released.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 1:25 PM

