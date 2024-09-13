Dora's Bakery and Bistro in Coral Gables brings delicious gluten-free meals and snacks to South Florida

South Florida restaurant offers gluten-free menu for those with celiac disease

South Florida restaurant offers gluten-free menu for those with celiac disease

MIAMI — Dora's Bakery and Bistro, a family-run, local gem nestled in the heart of Coral Gables, is dedicated to crafting delightful gluten-free treats and meals.

Co-founder and owner Ana Crolla shared the inspiration behind the completely gluten-free restaurant, saying it dates back to the early days of Dora Milan — her husband's grandmother and great-grandmother.

Although celiac disease wasn't widely recognized in her time, Dora discovered through trial and error that avoiding gluten helped her feel better. She began experimenting in her kitchen, developing delicious recipes that were gentle on her stomach and satisfying for her family.

Crolla explained Dora's Bakery and Bistro takes the necessary safety precautions and measures to avoid cross-contamination. Cross-contamination, also known as cross-contact, occurs when gluten-free food comes into contact with gluten. This can happen at any point — from the field to the kitchen — and can be a significant challenge for people with celiac disease.

Dora's offers a wide variety of gluten-free options that are safe for people with celiac including everything from croquetas to cookies brownies, cake pops and fresh-baked pizzas. It also caters to a variety of dietary needs, offering vegan, dairy-free and organic options.

Whether you have celiac or gluten sensitivity or just want to enjoy some amazing food, Dora's is located in Coral Gables at 3822 SW 8th St. and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Friday is National Celiac Awareness Day. CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's daughters were both recently diagnosed with celiac disease. She said it has been challenging at times to find places that offer gluten-free options.