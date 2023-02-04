4 arrested in string of car burglaries in Doral

MIAMI - Authorities apprehended four suspects on Friday believed to be connected to a string of car burglaries in Doral.

"The city of Doral does not play when it comes to this," said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez. "We urge folks to think twice before committing a crime in this city."

Las Brisas was one of the Doral community's thieves targeted in their series of break-ins the past few weeks. One of the families burglarized shared they stole more than just personal belongings, but their peace of mind.

"That it can happen here is very disheartening," said a resident wishing to remain anonymous.

She lives at Las Brisas in Doral and says she was surprised someone stole from her husband's car.

"We've been here for 20 years," she added. "It's a gated community. We have 24-hour security."

She says it always felt safe. Still, her husband called at around 4:30 Thursday morning to tell her something shocking.

"He had noticed in his car that his sun glass case had been unzipped, vest from his job tossed away, then he started going through things and found out he was burglarized," she said."

Her husband was one of many victims in communities throughout Doral over the last few weeks.

"Why did these individuals think it was so easy to come through our gates and start going through cars," she asked.

Lopez explained in a press conference on Friday how the suspects broke into some cars, including some at the Courts at Doral.

"Vehicles unattended, unlocked, allowing these delinquents to roam around the streets at the early hours of the morning," shared Lopez.

Surveillance footage obtained from authorities shows the suspects opening and going into what appears to be unlocked cars in one community. The four allegedly robbed 19 vehicles and stole two in the last few weeks in the city from different Doral communities.

Lopez said the recent string of car burglaries in Doral is also happening in neighboring cities.

"Parts of Kendall last night were plagued with the same type of crime. And we've following different trajectories around Miami-Dade County," added Lopez.

Lopez said it remains an active investigation, including looking for at least one firearm stolen. Authorities did not reveal the suspects' names or ages, but at least one juvenile was involved.

Chief Lopez says technology and direct access to security cameras in different Doral communities play a big part in bringing thieves to justice.