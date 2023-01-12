Watch CBS News
Doral names Edwin Lopez as new police chief

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Doral has a new police chief
MIAMI - The City of Doral has a new police chief and it's a familiar face.

Edwin Lopez, who served as police chief of Miami-Dade County Schools has been approved by the city council to lead Doral's department.

Lopez released the following statement:

"I am extremely honored to be selected as the Chief of Police for the City of Doral. Although I will truly miss my MDCPS family, I am very excited to work alongside the men and women of the Doral Police Department. Doral is an amazing, vibrant city, full of life. I look forward to being part of the Doral family and I feel at home already. I'm excited to meet the residents, business owners, and visitors that we serve and protect. We owe it to the Doral community as a whole to provide a safe and secure environment so everyone may continue to enjoy this beautiful city."

Lopez had been with the Miami-Dade School District for over 14 years.

He's expected to be sworn-in at a later date.

