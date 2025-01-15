Doral man accused of fatally stabbing dog, faces felony animal cruelty charge

MIAMI - A Doral man is facing serious charges after being accused of fatally stabbing a dog.

Dante Antepara, 21, faces a second-degree felony charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill using a deadly weapon, according to his arrest report.

Doral police said it happened early Wednesday morning shortly after midnight, when a woman contacted police to report an incident involving Antepara.

The woman told officers she had called him earlier and found him to be incoherent. When she went to check on him at his apartment, she noticed the home blood on the floor. She then left and called the police.

Officers responded to Anteparas's apartment on Northwest 112th Avenue, where they took him into custody.

The arrest report said a search of the home revealed significant disarray and blood on the floor.

Authorities discovered a dog that had sustained several stab wounds to the neck.

The animal was transported to Doral Centre Animal Hospital for emergency treatment but was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries, officials said.

Antepara was read his rights and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

To report abuse in Miami-Dade County, you can contact the Animal Services Department either by calling 311 or (305) 468-5900, or for crimes in progress, calling 911.