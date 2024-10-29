Trump to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago before Pennsylvania rally

WEST PALM BEACH - With one week to go before Election Day, former President Donald Trump is readying for a busy week.

On Tuesday morning, Trump will deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach.

He will then head to Allentown, Pennsylvania, for a rally. There are around 300 thousand eligible Puerto Rican voters in the Keystone state. The event comes just days after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's crude jokes about Puerto Rico overshadowed Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.

Hinchcliffe called the U.S. territory a "floating island of garbage" and joked that Latinos "love making babies."

The Kamala Harris campaign, Democrats and some Republicans slammed the comments, which were widely panned as offensive and racist.

The Trump campaign said the comments did not reflect Trump's views. But the damage may have been done. Hours after the remarks sparked backlash, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny threw his support to Harris.

Both candidates are fighting for the Latino vote, which has trended more Republican in recent years but still leans Democratic.

On Wednesday, Trump has an afternoon rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina followed by an evening event in Green Bay, Wisconsin with Brett Favre.

He continues the week with stops in New Mexico, Nevada, Milwaukee, and Virginia.

