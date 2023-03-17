Miami-Dade's Teacher of the Year gifted with new car

MIAMI – Friday was an extra special St. Patrick's Day for a Miami-Dade County elementary school teacher who was singled out earlier this year as Teacher of the Year.

Don Clerveaux, a fifth grader science and social studies teacher at Phyllis R. Miller Elementary School, got behind the wheel of his new blue Toyota after Karla Hernandez-Mats, of the United Teachers of Dade, handed him the keys.

"Celebrating the Teacher of the Year is a tribute to their commitment to education that inspires students to reach their full potential and nurtures their academic and personal growth within the learning environment," she said. "Mr. Clerveaux's passion for teaching goes beyond the classroom, leaving an indelible impact on his students' lives and shaping the future of our society."

Julio E. Ligorria

The ceremony occurred Friday morning at Clerveaux's school.

He was named 2024 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year Award last January.

"It's very easy to be the best teacher in the universe when you have the best kids in the universe, when you have the best administrators in the universe." Said Don Clerveaux.

Said Hernandez-Mats: "We extend our gratitude to Kendall Toyota for their continuous support of our Teacher of the Year Award recipients."