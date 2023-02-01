Don Clerveaux named Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year

MIAMI - A South Florida teacher was honored for his inspiring work.

Don Clerveaux was named Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year for his hard work and dedication to his students.

Clerveaux is a fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary School. He said one way he inspires students to reach their full potential every day is by thinking back to some tough times he experienced when he was a student.

"I struggled, too. I was a student in class that sometimes didn't want to go to school. And as I was riding my bike to

school, I would always have that one spark, that one teacher, or that one class that motivated me, that made me feel like it was going to be okay. There's going to be someone in your corner and there's going to be someone, I hope soon, so don't give up," he said.

Clerveaux received a five thousand dollar prize and gets to compete for the statewide teacher of the year award later this year.