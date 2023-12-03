Dolphins unveil roller coaster celebration after Tyreek Hill's first of two long TDs at Commanders

The Dolphins appeared headed for a wild ride against the Washington Commanders if Miami's roller coaster celebration to mark Tyreek Hill's 78-yard touchdown catch Sunday was any indication.

Hill quickly moved past rookie defensive back Quan Martin, hauled in a throw from Tua Tagovailoa and sped the rest of the way to score on Miami's third play on offense as the visitors took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a rainy, foggy afternoon.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs in front of Washington Commanders safety Jartavius Martin (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) to score on a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Landover, Md. Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Hill plopped himself down in the end zone, and a handful of teammates sat down in a row behind him. Offensive lineman Robert Hunt "locked" them into their seatbelts, and they then waived their arms overhead to the left and right, pantomiming a trip on a ride at an amusement park.

In the second quarter, Hill hauled in a 60-yard TD — beating cornerback Kendall Fuller, this time — to put Miami ahead 24-7. This one was not followed by a choreographed celebration in the end zone with teammates.

Hill's statistics to that point: three receptions for 132 yards and two scores (he caught a pass that resulted in a 6-yard loss in the first quarter).

This was Washington's first game since head coach Ron Rivera fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer.

The Commanders entered the day with a 4-8 record, the Dolphins 8-3.

