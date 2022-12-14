Dolphins Challenge Cancer to honor "Heavy Hitters" who raised $5.6M

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will honor the Dolphins Challenge Cancer Heavy Hitters Wednesday night at Hard Rock Stadium for their amazing fundraising efforts.

A total of 380 people will be honored for raising $5.6 million for the 2022 DCC.

Their donations accounted for almost 65 percent of the DCC's total gift this year to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth - the University of Miami Health System.

In February 2022, the Dolphins hosted DCC 12 gaining the support of a record-breaking 4.4K participants raising more than $8.4M in support life-saving cancer research at Sylvester.

Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $53 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester.

Elizabeth Jenkins, the wife of the late Miami Dolphins SVP Jason Jenkins, is serving in her first year as the DCC XIII Board Chair and will participate in next year's 100-mile ride. In recognition of her husband's impact, Liz will introduce the Jason Jenkins Impact Award at the event.

"The award will recognize an individual who demonstrates the highest level of commitment, determination and persistence to create a positive impact while proudly carrying forward the winning spirit of the Miami Dolphins, an area where Jason Jenkins pridefully thrived," according to a statement from the Dolphins.

CBS4 is a proud corporate sponsor of the DCC, which includes bike routes through South Florida and a 5k run/walk.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health pillar. The DCC's mission is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida's only academic-based cancer center - Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

