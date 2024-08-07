Dogs escaping from Hurricane Debby land in South Florida

DANIA BEACH - A truck loaded with dogs forced out of their north Florida shelter by Hurricane Debby landed in Broward County Wednesday.

The Humane Society of Broward County took in eight animals from the Taylor County Animal Shelter. Many of the dogs' kennels there lie outdoors where flood water rose and caused the shelter to lose power, according to Cherie Wachter, Vice President of the Humane Society of Broward County.

"I feel very blessed that we are able to help," she said.

Broward is one of four shelters that offered to help Taylor County, Wachter said.

In part, Broward's staff stepped in because their neighbors stepped up.

The Humane Society of Broward County spent part of the summer overcapacity. However, adoptions picked up. 45 people adopted pets last weekend, Wachter said. Another 15 people adopted dogs and cats Tuesday, Wachter said.

So, the group sent a driver 404 miles north to bring back eight dogs from Taylor County.

"Seven of them appear to be in good health," Wachter said. "One of them was very underweight. So our staff will be evaluating that dog to see if there are any underlying issues."