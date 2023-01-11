Doctors now told to treat childhood obesity aggressively, including medications and surgery

MIAMI - For the first time in 15 years the American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for childhood obesity. Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery.

Rose Garcia, 18, said she's been overweight for as long as she can remember.

"I went to a regular yearly physical at my primary care, and I communicated how I wanted to get some help to lose weight," she said.

The teen also needed medication for high blood pressure. Doctors reviewed diet, exercise, and medication which she said, "It was having some negative side effects, and I really wasn't too happy with it. I communicated my interest in bariatric surgery."

New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics highlight there's more evidence than ever that treating obesity in children is safe and effective. Watchful waiting or delaying treatment is no longer recommended.

"Childhood obesity can lead to a raft of physical and psychological conditions. These include type two diabetes, hypertension, and depression," says Dr. Ihuoma Eneli, Director of the Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

She co-authored the guidelines, which effective treatment may include nutrition support, physical activity, behavioral therapy, medication, and metabolic and bariatric surgery.

"It is not about a number with the weight or the body mass index group. It is about health. It's about helping that child feel happier," Dr. Eneli said.

Obesity affects around 14.4 million children in the U.S., and those numbers have been increasing.

It's been six months since Rose's surgery. She's lost over 90 pounds and no longer needs blood pressure medication.

"I feel like it's one of the best decisions I've ever made for myself, for my own health. But also mentally," she said.

She wants other teens to know they are not alone and that help is available.

The guidelines specify that doctors should offer kids 12 and older obesity weight loss medication option, along with behavior and lifestyle treatment and that teens 13 and older with severe obesity be evaluated for surgery.